Sutfin, Archie L.

Sutfin, Archie L. June 28, 1934 - November 25, 2019 Archie L. Sutfin, age 85, passed away on November 25, 2019. Archie was born to Arch Vernon and Cretoria Sutfin in Syracuse, NE on June 28, 1934. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Mary Ann Sutfin. Archie leaves behind his wife, Mary Taylor; children, James (Julie), Amy (Robert) and Jackie (Phil); nine grandchildren. VISITATION: 5-8pm Tuesday, December 3. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, December 4, both at Waters Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St., Gretna, NE 68028. The family is requesting donations to Water's Edge Church in lieu of flowers. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.