Susa, Betty J. Age 91 - October 17, 2019 Born and raised in Pennsylvania. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Susa; 3 sisters; 4 brothers, and 1 step-daughter. Survived by sister Laura Thomas; son, William Dixon (Kyle); grandchildren, Stephanie Hochstein (Greg), Bryan Dixon (Becky), and Shane Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Emily, Owen, Trevor, Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, Papillion, on Saturday, October 26, at 10am. Interment in Pennsylvania. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society.

