Suponchick, Judith Elna Judith Elna (Engle) Suponchick, age 81, died at home, surrounded by her children, on April 7, 2020. Born on August 28, 1938, she grew up in Grand Island, NE. She was married to her High School sweetheart, Everett Eugene "Gene" Suponchick until his death in 1995. Judy returned to the Papillion community in 1996. Most recently, she was blessed to be part of the Hillcrest Grand Lodge community in Papillion. They were her second family. She was a member of Saint Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion, NE. Judy is survived by her daughters, Debra (Roric) Paulman of Sutherland NE, Patricia (John) Jones of Mooresville NC, and Lynn (John) Williams of Parker, CO; her sons, Ronald Suponchick, Michael (Kelly) Suponchick, and Robert (Trisha) Suponchick all in the Omaha metro area; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Winsome (Gorman) Engle; brother, William Engle; and her beloved husband, Everett Eugene. There will be a Catholic Funeral Service for the immediate family on April 13, 2020. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, will be donated to Hillcrest Hospice (these people are amazing). Memorials can be sent to Robert Suponchick, 4428 Windward Drive, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
