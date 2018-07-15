Super, Mary V. Sep 29, 1922 - Jul 4, 2018 Age 95. Mary is survived by sons: Thomas Super (Kathy) of Leesburg, VA, Richard Super of Omaha, Alan Super of Thousand Oaks, CA, Mark Super (Brenda) of Sacramento, CA, Michael Super (Pam) of Bismarck, ND, Stephen Super of Boston, MA; daughters: Patricia Hoss (William) of Omaha, Elizabeth Super (John Austin) of Clearwater, MN; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Louis (Sally) and Philip (Marina) Reilly; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Reilly. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard and brother, Raymond. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 20th at 10:30am at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton U., 2500 California Plaza. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.