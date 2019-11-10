Sundberg, David Albert July 13, 1955 - November 4, 2019 David Albert Sundberg, age 64, of Bellevue died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1955 in Clare MI, the son of Albert and Barbara Sundberg. Dave worked as a defense contractor in aerospace engineering in California, Florida, Colorado and Nebraska. After retirement, he drove for Bellevue Public Schools. Dave was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served His Lord over the years in children's ministry, music and audio/visual ministries, and also blessed many as a gifted teacher of God's Word. Dave is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Mary Bedo; their four children: Amanda (Justin) Vance, Daniel (Shannon) Sundberg, Krista (Martin McDonald) Sundberg, and Rebecca (Christopher) Blum; six beautiful grandchildren, his parents, siblings, and more loving family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 16, 11am at Calvary Christian Church, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established through Naomi House, Joseph City, AZ.

