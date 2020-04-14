Summers, Corey James

Summers, Corey James November 14, 1996 - April 10, 2020 Corey James Summers, age 23 of Bellevue, died Friday, April 10, 2020, from injuries he received in a traffic accident on Hwy 77 north of Pickrell, NE. He was born on November 14, 1996 in Papillion. He attended LaVista Public Schools, and was a talented artist and excellent marksman. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Russell and Linda (Miller) Bolte of Bellevue; son, Roman Summers of Omaha; partner, April Mai of Omaha; two half-brothers, Matt Miller and Cecil (Katie) Summers, III; half-sister, Ashley Summers; two stepbrothers, David (Mackenzie) Bolte and Seth Bolte; stepsister, Rachael Bolte. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Summers, Jr. A memorial service for Corey will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial has been established to an educational fund for his son, Roman. Signatures and messages of condolence can be left on the funeral home website: www.foxfuneralhome.net. FOX FUNERAL HOME 1116 N. 19th St., Beatrice, NE | (402) 223-4096

