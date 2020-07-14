Sullivan, Teresa A. (DiMauro) February 27, 1964 - July 12, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, 24pm, at the funeral home and then at Holy Cross Catholic Church (48th and Woolworth) beginning at 6:15pm with Vigil Service 7:30pm at the church. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 11am, Holy Cross Church. Private family interment. Additional details at www.klsfuneralhome.com. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

