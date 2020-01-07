Sullivan, Rose M. Age 87 Died Dec. 29, 2019, at Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 8, 11am, Auburn Christian Church, Auburn. Memorials to Auburn Rescue Squad. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME 801 S Street | Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631

