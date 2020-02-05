Sullivan, James G. August 26, 1933 - February 3, 2020 James Gregory Sullivan was born on August 26, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Daniel and Josephine (Gaertner) Sullivan. He was preceded in death by sister, Catherine (Sullivan) Moe and infant daughter, Jacqueline. He is survived by his wife, Rita; sons, John (Pat), Jerry (Andrea) and Michael; seven grandchildren: Greg, Natalie, Madeline, Eric, Daniel, Luka and Miko Sullivan; sister, Caroline (Sullivan) Frenette (Donald) ; and many loving extended family. Jim (known by family as Greg) was graduated from St. John's Preparatory School, Collegeville MN and attended the co-located St. John's University, later earning a bachelor's degree at St. Thomas College in St. Paul, MN and, on a full scholarship, a master's degree in social work (MSW) at Ohio State University. Jim last served as a senior vice president of the United Way of the Midlands. He was well-known in local not-for-profit circles and on the national United Way scene from 1977 to 1996. He served community, staff and volunteers as the chief allocation officer of Omaha's United Way for 20 years, on a mission to "increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another." The ripple effect of his efforts to help people will never be known, though it is no doubt vast. Previously, Jim served 10 years as vice president of the Planning Council of Philadelphia, PA and executive officer of a similar council in Albuquerque, NM. He moved his young family to Philadelphia in 1968 to do what he could to help people as poverty, crime and unrest stressed the country's urban core. Early in his career, he taught high school English and served as a juvenile parole officer in St. Paul. Jim was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and chaired the fund development campaign for the existing social hall and rectory. He was a fan of the Land of Lakes Minnesota, the Philadelphia Eagles and UNO Hockey. He held third baseline tickets to the College World Series from the late 1970s until his death a family tradition that will continue with his memorial near to us at every game. Family will receive friends Friday, February 7th from 10am to 11am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (5419 N. 114th St.) followed by a MASS OF CHRISITAN BURIAL at 11am. Memorials are suggested to Mount Michael Benedictine (22520 Mount Michael Road Elkhorn, NE 68022.) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
