Sueper, Rev. Alban A., SSC May 28, 1923 - May 5, 2020 Age 96. Fr. Alban A. Sueper, born youngest of ten children, on May 28, 1923, in Lindsay, NE, was the son of the late John Sueper and Mary Theresa Widhalm Sueper. Al attended St. Bernard's School, and graduated St. Francis High School in Humphrey, in 1941. With his brother in the Army, Al helped his father run their farm during World War II. Al became interested in the missionary priesthood, and entered the Columban Fathers in 1946, attending seminary in St. Columbans, NE. His ordination at St. Mary's, Bellevue, came on May 30, 1953. Father's mission in the Philippines began in 1954, and he worked there until 1971. He later had assignments around the U.S. including pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Westminster, CA, 1980-86. In 2005 Fr. Al retired to a priests' residence in Bristol, RI. He visited local nursing homes, entertaining on his keyboard. Father Alban died on May 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Bristol, RI. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. VIEWING: Sunday, May 10, 7-8pm, and Monday, May 11, 9-10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, May 11, 10am, at St. Mary's, Bellevue. Livestream information will be posted on the website below when it becomes available. BURIAL: Tuesday, May 12, 11am, at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Lindsay, NE. Memorials to Columban Fathers (columban.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
