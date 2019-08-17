Sucha, Alma M. June 25, 1933 - August 16, 2019 Alma Muriel Antonia Nelson Sucha left her earthly burdens behind her and joined the Communion of Saints. She passed quietly and with dignity. Alma was always a lady, and a lady always knows when it's time to leave. Rest in Eternal Peace. Preceded in death by her loving husband, William Sucha; and son, David. Survived by children, Frank (Janet) Sucha, Michele (Christopher) Mattingly, and Paul (Ann) Sucha; and 7 grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. INTERMENT at Bohemian Cemetery at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

