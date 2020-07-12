Sturgeon, Marvelene K.

Sturgeon, Marvelene K. February 13, 1934 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Stanley Robert Sturgeon; and sister, Jeanine Lendt. Survived by children: Kim Glennie (Andy), Wendy Muston (Chip) Erin Hiatt (Scott) and Joseph Sturgeon (Debra); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Laverne Kelsay (Jeannie); other relatives and friends. Private Family SERVICE: Tuesday, July 14th, 10am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Wednesday, July 15th, 3pm, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marvelene Sturgeon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.