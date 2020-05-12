Stuczynski, Lucy M. December 4, 1933 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Frank. Survived by children, Christine (Ed) Polzin, Michael Stuczynski, Donna (Roger) Mlady, and Colleen (Dave) Reynolds; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Evans. VISITATION: Wednesday, after 4pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church (52nd and Q). Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service Wednesday, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

