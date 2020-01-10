Stuckey, Paul R.

Stuckey, Paul R. January 16, 1929 - January 8, 2020 Paul R Stuckey died peacefully at Nebraska Methodist Hospital on January 8, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 90. Paul is survived by his sons, David Stuckey (Lorna) and Douglas Stuckey (Elaine); grandchildren, Chris Stuckey (Stacy), Megan Guthrie (Robert) and Victoria Stuckey; great-grandchildren: Carter Stuckey, Colton and Cassidy Stuckey, Jada Guthrie; stepson, Tim Legenza. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Henry Stuckey; grandmother, Emma (Goerig) Stuckey, parents, Paul F. Stuckey and Ruby (Dakan) Stuckey; wives, Rita (Bailey) Stuckey and Margaret (Legenza) Stuckey; and stepdaughter, Chris Legenza. VISITATION and Luncheon: Sunday, January 12th from 12 noon to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. All are welcome to celebrate Paul's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. The family would like to thank New Cassel Assisted living and Nebraska Methodist Hospital for their care and dedication and also the friends that would call or visit him at New Cassel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

