Stuart, Barbara K. "Badka" September 15, 2019 Died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Warren Stuart. Survived by daughter, Beth (Ed) Brown of Omaha, and their daughters, Erin and Ally; son, Brian (Denise) Stuart, and his son, Zach (Sahar) of California; and nephew, Mark (Melodie) Stuart of California. MEMORIAL SEDRVICE: 7pm Thursday, with VISITATION from 5-7pm prior to the Service at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Refreshments to follow. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

