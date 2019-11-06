Strudl, Charles A. June 29, 1955 - November 4, 2019 Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife, Nancy; daughters, Nicole Sheckler and Jennifer Strudl (Tyler Buhrman); 10 grandchildren; sister, Janet Baird (Jim); brother, Michael Strudl (Deb); nieces and nephews. VISITATION starts Thursday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

