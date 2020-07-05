Stroud, Yvonne C. "Bonnie" November 19, 1928 - June 28, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Stroud; parents, Onalee and Clyde Maddux; son, Charles Ohm; and brothers, Dick Maddux, John Maddux and Clyde "Corky" Maddux. Survived by daughter, Terri (Roger) Deaver; daughter-in-law, Linda Ohm; grandchildren, Jamie (Mark) Bouwman, Josh (Melissa) Ohm, Andy (Laura) Deaver, Jeff (Lindsay) Deaver, Ben (Marietta) Deaver, and Tyler (fianc�, Jordan Cobb) Deaver; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, July 6, from 6-8pm at Mortuary. Private Family Interment. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Stroud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.