Stroud, Philip L. September 17, 1953 - September 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Alma Stroud; brother, Charles Stroud. Survived by wife, Maureen; children, Michael (Val), Dustie (Jeff) Held and Marty (Rene) Stroud; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Carol), Barbara (Harold) Kaiman, Katherine Cooper and Steven Stroud; large extended family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, 11am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. The family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

