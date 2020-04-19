Strong, Duane D. April 8, 1938 - April 17, 2020 Gretna, NE. Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Kim Mattingly, Stacey Hankins, Jason (Kara), and Chad (Roberta); grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Cole, Olivia, Nolan, Sam, Hunter, Peyton, Isabella, and Alex; brother, Ed (Phyllis); family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancerresearch.org in Duane's honor. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

