Strong, Dale M. Age 82 of Omaha. Passed away on October 11, 2019 at the Hospice House in Omaha. Dale was born on August 17, 1937 in Montgomery County Iowa to Earl and Della (West) Strong. He was united in marriage to Beverly Weaver on February 13, 1958 in Clarinda, IA. Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to everyone he met. He was a blessing to all the Lives he touched and will be deeply missed. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Beverly; sisters, Leila Hawhee, Iola Thomas, Hazel Brown, and Betty Pfander; and brother, Lester Strong. He is survived by his three children, Rodney Strong and wife Kim of Omaha, Pamela Anderson and husband Mark of Council Bluffs IA, and Kenny Strong and wife Sabine of Omaha; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Wayne Strong and wife Katherine of Bedford, IA; and many nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, October 26, 11am at the Clarinda Cemetery in Clarinda, IA. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

