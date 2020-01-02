Strnad, Susan M. April 1, 1958 - December 19, 2019 Susan lived her life with dignity and grace. She leaves behind her loving family who will all be joined together someday in Heaven. Her parents, George & Jean Strnad, who she was devoted to and enjoyed flea markets (especially Walnut), antiquing, and watching Nebraska football games. Her Godmother, Aunt Dolly Divoky. Her sister, Mary Ann, who she has a bond with that will never be broken. Aunt Susie is lovingly remembered by her nieces Cheryl and Amber and nephew Daniel and her great nephews Kristopher, Vincent, Jacob, Andy, and Nathan and great niece Mary Ann "Grace" who took her first walk for Susie. Susan is joining her grandparents John & Marie Strnad and William & Esther Broders and her Aunt Annie in Heaven. Susan devoted 42 years of her life to ensure the quality of life for others working as a DD Service Coordinator for DHHS. She cherished working with her clients and their families. She also leaves behind very special friends Lynne, Pam, Gary, Randy and so many, many others who she loved. The family is forever grateful for the love and support from all of her friends and the staff at UNMC 2nd, 4th, and 7th floors and especially Kim Miller and Dr. Vijaya Bhatt. Susan also wanted to share her deepest gratitude to Paul Farrand, Rene Botts, and Nebraska Association of Public Employees. VISITATION will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11am with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 12pm at the Mortuary. Susan requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

