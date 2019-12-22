Strnad, Susan M. April 1, 1958 - December 19, 2019 VISITATION will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11am with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 12pm at the Mortuary. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

