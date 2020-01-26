Stricklett, Phyllis E. July 18, 1927 - January 24, 2020 Survived by children, Roger P. (Diane), Julie (Joe) Peare, and Joy (Dan) Baker; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister Janice Johnson; brother T. Richard Petersen; along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Roger B. Stricklett. FUNERAL: 10:30am Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Blair, with GRAVESIDE SERVICES to follow in Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday from 5:30-7pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th St., Blair 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Stricklett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 28
Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
10:30AM
First Lutheran Church of Blair
2146 Wright St
Blair, NE 68008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.