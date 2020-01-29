Stricker, Margery M. December 8, 1931 - January 28, 2020 Age 88, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Sarah (Brown) Wilhelm; husband, Reuben Stricker; daughter, Diana Vieselmeyer. Survived by son, Richard (Linda) Stricker; brother, Robert (Caroline) Wilhelm; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF MARGERY'S LIFE: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 10am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

