Strenger, Marlan L.

Strenger, Marlan L. Age 82 - September 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, PL and Elsa Strenger; wife, Marcia. VISITATION: Saturday, September 21, 9-10:15am, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel with Prayer Service to follow. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

