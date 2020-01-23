Stremlau, Evelyn (Clifford) April 25, 1939 - January 20, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Darin Clifford; parents, Charles and Dorotha Smith; brother, Richard Smith. Survived by husband, Bernie; son, David Clifford (Sue); daughter, Deborah Hoagbin (Paul); stepchildren, Cindy Zimmerman (Bill), Jodi Ross (Terry), Tony Stremlau (Gracie), Vince Stremlau (Jackie), Trish Dorr (David), Bobbi Randall (Jess), Lyn Belitz (David), Jacqui Molina (David), John Stremlau (Kathleen), Matt Stremlau (Jen); 38 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, January 24th, 5-7pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 25th, 11am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or CUES. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

