Streeter, Marguerite M. Age 93 - Jul 27, 2018 Louisville, NE. Survived by her children: Cheryl (Bill) Knutson of Louisville, Barbara (Dan) Dennis of Centralia MO, and Douglas (Doralu) Streeter of Papillion. Preceded in death by parents; husband Dick in 1987; great grandson, Billy Knutson; sister and brother-in-law, Dona and Bob Brockley. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held Tuesday, July 31, 11am at First United Methodist Church, 222 Walnut, Louisville, with Burial in Riverview Cemetery at a later time. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Louisville. NO VISITATION. Condolences may be sent to: fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME Louisville, NE 402-234-3985

