Strawhecker, Terrence L. August 20, 1937 - March 6, 2020 Family will receive friends Thursday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Friday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Folds of Honor Foundation of St. Roberts. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

