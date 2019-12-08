Straus, Daniel A., Sr. December 10, 1932 - December 3, 2019 Passed peacefully from this world to Eternal life to meet God. Survived by wife Laura; sons, Daniel Jr. and Ronald (Debbie); daughter, Cindy Koch (Brian); six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. PRIVATE FAMILY CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be Tuesday, December 10th. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

