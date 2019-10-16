Stranglen, Fred Robert Jr. "Bud" September 14, 1946 - October 14, 2019 Age 73. Bud was born and raised in South Omaha and was very proud of his Bohemian Heritage. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Emily; and sister Linda Whitney. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; son, Sean and wife, Carrie; grandson, Connor; brother, Ron Stranglen and wife, Joyce; sister, Rita Munnelly and husband, Dennis; brother-in-law, Dan Whitney; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Thursday, October 17th, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm. both at the West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road, Omaha. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, October 18th, 11am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 South 42nd Street, Bellevue. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.