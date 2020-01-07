Straka, John D. Sr. August 16, 1946 - January 2, 2020 Council Bluffs. John was born in Council Bluffs and following graduation, served proudly in the US Navy. John was co-owner of Straka Meats for over 30 years and also was a meat cutter at Walmart. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ione Straka, wife Catherine in 2018, son Michael, sister Gretchen Moscato, brothers Hank and Mark Straka. Survivors include sons John D. Jr., Edward J., David A., and wife Shelly McDonald, and the boys mother Diana Straka, all of Council Bluffs; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Drakeford ,Ione (Terry) Perkins, Anne (Tom) Mescher, Barbara (Mark) Schartow, Kate Kelley; brother Jim (Marcie) Straka; many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of John's life will be Thursday 6pm, at funeral home. Military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
