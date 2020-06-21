Straka, Joanne L.

Straka, Joanne L. April 23, 1929 - June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Dewey; parents; and brother, Robert LaShelle. Survived by daughters, Julie (Steve) Schroer, and Lynda (Terry) Mobley; and grandchildren, Ron Agnew, and Alisa Schroer. VISITATION: Tuesday from 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Parson's House, or charity of your choice. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

