Straka, Catherine Ann (Yager) Holly Oct 16, 1953 - Jul 28, 2018 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Robert and Ardythe "Jean" (Fox) Yager. Graduate of Notre Dame Academy in 1971. Nurse recruiter for Titan Medical for many years and retired as an underwriter/sales agent for State Farm Insurance in January of 2016. Survived by husband of 25 years, John Straka; son, Shawn (Dawn) Holly; daughters, Kiffany (James) Hohn, Kellie (Robert) Arnold, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Carsten, Cole and Connor; brothers: Thomas Yager of Omaha; Curt (Ann) Yager of Gretna, NE; Jeff (Paula) Yager of Elkhorn, NE; Robert Yager of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

