Stradley, Zora (Mesic or Kmezich) March 18, 1921 - December 18, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Pete and Miliza (Plechas) Mesic or Kmezich; husband Alonzo L. "Joe" Stradley in 1991; siblings, Mary, John, Joe, Bob, Steve, Mike, Louise, Helen, Sam and Ann. Zora is survived by her sister, Alice Benscoter and brother, Eli Mesic, both of Tabor, IA; many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 12 noon, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. VISITATION with the family, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 5050 Harrison St., Omaha, NE 68157. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

