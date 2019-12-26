Stoysich, Rita (Pawlowicz) May 4, 1927 - December 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Rudy; sisters Felicia Pawlusiak, Frances Bukowski and Mae Skudlarek; brother Fredrick Pawlowicz. Survived by children, Norman (Cathy), Patty (Geoff) Hammond, and Ken (Michelle); grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, Matt and Allie; great granddaughter Olivia; sister Delores Fortwengler; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION Friday after 5pm with Vigil Service 6:30p.m. at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday 10am St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 41st and J St. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

