Stoysich, Marilyn B. (Yechout) November 15, 1939 - March 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Frank P. Stoysich, Sr.; parents, Stanley and Agnes Yechout; grandson, Louis Turco, III. Survived by son, Frank Stoysich, Jr.; daughters, Catherine Turco (Louis), Tracey Bartek, and Christine Davis (Gary); 11 grandchildren: Thomas and Hannah (Jason) Stoysich, Alexander (Alicia); Christopher Turco, Felicity Flesher (Rob) and Lucia Turco; Nolan Bartek and Jayne Glaser (Kyle), Faye, Dean, and Henry Davis; great-grandsons: Owen, Abel, and Josiah. VISITATION: Thursday after 5pm with Vigil Service 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 12 noon, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 41st and J St. Interment St. John Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stanislaus Church or Mercy High School. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

