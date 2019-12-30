Stoysich, Jeffrey J. June 2, 1965 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Susan R. Stoysich. Survived by father, Joseph Stoysich; sisters: Janet Reyes (Tony), Judy Kyle (Ron), Jackie Huerta (Eddie), Janie Trachsel (Paul), and Susan Lawson; many nieces and nephews. Private Family Service at a later date.

