Stovall, Joe A.

Stovall, Joe A. September 30, 1932 - June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Burr and Charnola Stovall, brother Jimmy and sisters Katherine, Myrt, Joyce and Willie Mae. Survived by wife, Vivian; children Theodoris (Michael) Jackson, Joseph Rainey, Stephanie Washington, Samuel Johnson, Tracey, Terry and Joey Scaife and Gabriel Stovall, brothers Fred and Robert and sister Sarah Jamerson. VIEWING: Saturday, 10am. SERVICE: Saturday, 11:15am, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 North 50th St., Omaha. Masks are required. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

