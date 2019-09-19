Story, Geraldine R. "Gerry"

Story, Geraldine R. "Gerry" March 28, 1928 - September 17, 2019 Geraldine "Gerry" R. Story, age 91, widow of Rev. Delbert B. Story, died September 17, 2019, in Co. Bluffs. Gerry was born March 28, 1928 in Dallas Center, IA. Longtime Clerical Clerk at Sears and member of Hazel Dell Church. She was preceded by her parents, Alva and Lola Kahler; husband, Rev. Delbert in 2015; brothers, Marvin and Ronnie Kahler; sister, Shirley Freemyer. Survived by daughter, Karen (Don) Engelgau; sons, Scott (Debra) Story, Mark Story; grandchildren: Lisa Boreman, Jason Shea, Matthew Story, Christopher Story, Courtney (Darin) Poyser, Justin Story; six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, Epworth Methodist Church. Luncheon to follow, with interment following the luncheon at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials to Hazel Dell Church preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

