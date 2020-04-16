Stormberg, DDS, Donald Henry June 20, 1924 - April 14, 2020 Donald Henry Stormberg, DDS, age 95, passed away in his home at Brighton Gardens of Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife of 70 years by his side on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1924 in Potter, Nebraska to Herbert and Marie (Colling) Stormberg. Dr. Stormberg grew up a farm boy, attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse near Potter Nebraska, and went on to graduate from Potter High School in 1942. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and trained as a fighter pilot to fight in World War II. By June of 1944 he was shipped overseas to India and Burma to serve with the 58th Pursuit Squadron "Red Gorillas" (part of the 33rd Pursuit Group). Flying first in P-47 Thunderbolts and then, for the rest of the war, in his beloved P-38 Lightning, Stormy Weather. Flying 87 combat missions with a final rank of 1st Lieutenant, he received two Air Medals (Oak Leaf Cluster), under the much higher criteria for the China-Burma-India Theater, and one of the US Army Air Corps highest awards, the Distinguished Flying Cross. Returning home from the war he enrolled in undergraduate studies at Creighton University, in Omaha, Nebraska. He would graduate from Creighton's undergraduate (BS) program in 1949 and then the Creighton School of Dentistry as a pedodontist (DDS) in 1954. He would go on to practice pediatric dentistry for the next 52 years, caring for thousands of children and generations of families in the Omaha community. On October 15, 1949, he married Rosalie Frances Loy of Dunlap, Iowa. Together, they had ten children, eight boys and two girls. As they raised their family, they were ardent supporters of their community, starting as a small family in Holy Cross Parish, then helping found and build the parish of St. Margaret Mary's where they were parishioners for 70 years. They also supported Creighton Prep High School, Duchesne Academy, Creighton University, and Creighton University School of Dentistry. Dr. Stormberg taught at the Creighton University School of Dentistry in the pedodontics clinic for 43 years, all the while maintaining his own full-time practice. He also served as the pro-tem chair of pediatric dentistry for a number of years. Dr. Stormberg retired as an adjunct professor of pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in 1999. He received Creighton University's School of Dentistry's Alumni Merit Award in 1993 and in 2008 was inducted into the Creighton University School of Dentistry as a Professor Emeritus of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Stormberg also served as past president for the Omaha-Douglas County Board of Health, Omaha District Dental Society, and Nebraska Dental Association. He is survived by his sister Maxine Wilt; his cherished wife of 70 years, Rosalie; sons, Mark (Amy), Scott, Jeff, Kent (Mary), Greg (Amber), Kurt (Susan), Paul (Alison), and Don (Paula); daughters, Becky (Greg) Zill and Jennifer (Joe) Preimesberger; daughter-in-law Diane Glow Stormberg; 29 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; sister-in-laws Rudell Stormberg, Shirley Loy, and Kathryn Loy; and many nieces and nephews. Even in death, Dr. Stormberg continues to serve Creighton University, having donated his body to the Creighton University School of Medicine to help teach another generation of students. Not surprisingly, his favorite biblical passage was, "The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone." (Psalm 118:22) Memorial Mass of Joy, to be announced in the upcoming weeks, tentatively planned for June 20, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 6116 Dodge St., Omaha, NE. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.