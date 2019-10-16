Storm, Melvin H. Age 92 Melvin H. Storm, of Albion, NE, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, NE, with Rev. Mary Frohs officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, NE, with military rites conducted by the Army National Guard, American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion, NE, and the American Legion Riders. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME Albion, NE | (402) 395-2001

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.