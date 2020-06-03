Stoops, Evelyn B.

Stoops, Evelyn B. June 21, 1925 - May 30, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by husband, Ray; daughters, Judy Garreans, Linda Stafford; son-in-law, Jim Hartline; and two grandsons. Survived by children, Trudy Hartline, Stacy Stoops (Ruth); son-in-law, John Garreans (Kate); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kenny Simet; loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 2-4pm (following CDC Guidelines) at mortuary. Private wake, please contact the family. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Stoops as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.