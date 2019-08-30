Stone, Phillip J.

Stone, Phillip J. Phillip served his country in the U.S. Navy and was devoted to his family and martial arts. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Stone; brothers, Robert and Arthur; and his sister, Joann. Also survived by his longtime friend, Linda Harris; many family and dear friends. Desired memorials to the family for selected charities. MEMORIAL SERVICES for Phillip J. Stone will be held at his longtime church, Sharon Seventh Day Adventist, on Sunday, September 1, at 10am.

