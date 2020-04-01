Stone, Jean Ann March 6, 1952 - March 30, 2020 Jean Ann Stone, age 68 of Council Bluffs, passed away at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Jean was born in Omaha, NE to the late Charles S Stone, 2014 and Wilma J. (Grate) Stone 2015. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1970. Jean worked many years at Northern Natural Gas-Aquila where she retired. She loved card clubs, golfing, crafts, Pilot Lights and Keno and the Horseshoe Casino. Survivors include her siblings, Mike (Ginger) Stone, Savanah, GA, Dan (Janet) Stone, Council Bluffs, Carol (Denny) Viner, Henderson, IA; Jim (Mary) Stone, Huntsville, TX, Marcia Daubs, Omaha, Karen (Brett) McComas, Grove City, OH; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Open visitation for Jean will be held on Friday from 8am-2pm at Funeral Home. Private Family Graveside will be held. Celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date because of Covid-19. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
