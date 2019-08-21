Stoltenburg, Dorothy L. June 7, 1926 - August 14, 2019 Age 93 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by husbands, Leonard Stoltenburg and Norman Stoltenburg; brother, Bernie Miller. Survived by children: Cheryl (Clyde) King, Lenette (Norm) Spiess, Susan (Ed) Frese, Karen (Arlan) Buhr, Allen (Tammy) Stoltenburg, and Galen (Lisa) Stoltenburg; siblings: Ralph Miller, Kathryn Reichling, Neil (Mavis) Miller, Florence (Marv) Galinat, and Curt (Shari) Miller; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. CELEBRATION of DOROTHY'S LIFE: Friday, August 23, at 11am, with family Receiving friends 1 hour prior to Service, all at Hope Church, 93rd and Binney St. A Private Interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown, SD. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

