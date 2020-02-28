Stoltenberg, JoAnn June 5, 1927 - February 26, 2020 Survived by children, LeeAnn (Jim) Wehr, Stuart (Debra), Steve (Jan), Scott (Joy), Lisa Wood, Mitch (Lynda) and Matt (Kathy); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Burke; several nieces and nephews. Preceded by husband, Raymond; parents; son-in-law, Ron Wood; granddaughter; brother, Dean Burke. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 1:30pm, New Cassel Retirement Center Chapel, Omaha. INTERMENT: Tuesday, 10:30am, Elmwood Cemetery, St. Paul, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation. PETERS FUNERAL HOME St. Paul NE | (308)754-5543 | www.petersfuneralhome.net

Service information

Mar 2
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:30PM
New Cassel Retirement Center Chapel
900 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE 68114
