Stoltenberg, Donald A.

Stoltenberg, Donald A. November 15, 1931 - January 29, 2020 Donald, age 88, served in the USAF during the Korean War, and was a devoted husband and the best Dad ever. GBR! Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Wilma; daughter, Charlyn; sister, Annabelle Petersen; brother, Dale Stoltenberg. Survived by wife of 61 years, Bev; children, Alan (Sondra), Ellen Wies (Nick), Scott (Richelle); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Townsend (Leonard); brothers, Dennis (Dawn) and Bryan (Kathy) Stoltenberg; sister-in-law, Norma; and 22 nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, February 2nd, 122pm, with a Prayer Service at 1:30pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, February 3rd, 10am, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Monday, February 3rd, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Stoltenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.