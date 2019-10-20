Stoewe, Judith K., MD July 25, 1940 - September 15, 2019 Dr. Stoewe died in her sleep on September 15, having suffered from failing health the last two years. A native of Nebraska City, Judy Stoewe, 79, graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical College in 1974 and completed her residency in Psychiatry at Georgetown University Hospital. From 1965-1979, Dr. Stoewe was also a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart. Doctor/Nun/Nurse, Judy Stoewe, MD, practiced Adolescent and Child Psychiatry at the University of Illinois-Chicago Hospital until 1981, and Alegent Health and Behavioral Sciences until retirement in 2014. She ultimately left religious life with her fundamental call being the service of marginalized and troubled adolescents. She was also a Fellow in the Institute for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Judy Stoewe's interests were many, surprising and varied. From riding her classic BMW motorcycle around Nebraska, to being an exuberant supporter of the Arts, especially Opera/Omaha and the Blue Barn Theatre, Dr. Stoewe was a jazz and classical music enthusiast with an extensive collection of recordings. She was an excellent clarinetist and shared her musical talents with all who would listen. Golf was a passion, and she endeavored to become the best woman golfer in Nebraska. She still engaged that hope until her death. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Fern Stoewe of Nebraska City; and 3 sisters, Betty Zastera (Bill), Lois Landis (Whoopie), and Margaret Schuster (Al). She leaves 6 nieces and nephews, Jacquelyn (Steve) Kenny, Lyle Zastera, Susan (Tim) Cody, Gene Schuster, Diana Landis, and Karen (Gene) Hand; many cousins, a host of friends, and her 2 cats, F. Scott and Zelda. A MEMORIAL MASS for Judith K. Stoewe, MD, will be Tuesday, October 22, at 10am at St John's Church at Creighton University. VISITATION is 9-10am prior to Service at the Church. Memorials can be made in honor of Lois Landis to Multiple Myeloma Research, c/o of Karen Hand, 2516 Rokeby Road, Lincoln, NE 68512. Inurnment will be in Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
