Stoewe, Judith K., MD July 25, 1940 - September 15, 2019 A MEMORIAL MASS for Judith K. Stoewe, MD, will be Tuesday, October 22, at 10am at St John's Church at Creighton University. VISITATION is from 9-10am prior to Service at the Church. Memorials can be made in honor of Lois Landis to Multiple Myeloma Research, c/o of Karen Hand, 2516 Rokeby Road, Lincoln, NE 68512. Inurnment will be at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

