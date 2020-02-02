Stoeckinger, Michael Robert

Stoeckinger, Michael Robert Michael Robert Stoeckinger, age 57, and his beloved dog, Belle, died January 19, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident near Brush, Colorado. Mike is survived by his siblings, John (Dixie) Zuger, Dennis Zuger, Linda (Charles) Krenzel, Jeanne (Lee) Chapin, and many nieces and nephews. Mike trusted his life to Jesus Christ and he is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Bonnie and Leonard Stoeckinger; and his brother, Daniel Zuger. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 10am Saturday, February 8, 2020, Keystone Bible Chapel, 7840 Maple, Omaha. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent in Mike's name to Heer Funeral Home, 222 Cameron St, Brush, CO 80723.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stoeckinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

